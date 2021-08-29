América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Update

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in América Móvil by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMOV stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.24. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

