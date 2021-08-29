Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $26,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $77.10. 571,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,765. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.