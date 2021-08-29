Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Danske upgraded Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ambu A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambu A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ambu A/S stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Ambu A/S has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

