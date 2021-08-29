Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,461.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

