Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 832,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $39,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

NYSE MO traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,911,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,599. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.