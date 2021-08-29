Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIMC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

