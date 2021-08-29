Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 243.8% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.72. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 277,980 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 100.0% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

