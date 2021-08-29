Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATEC. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.31.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,631 shares of company stock worth $48,792 and sold 31,965 shares worth $487,144. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Alphatec by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Alphatec by 103.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.