Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 4,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 32,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,195,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $51.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,623.23. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,890.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.