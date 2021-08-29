Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded up $51.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. 1,439,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,623.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,890.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

