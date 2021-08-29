Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 181,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,579,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 240,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,821,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 187,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 884,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,730 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,801. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

