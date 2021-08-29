Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,193,165 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG stock traded up $14.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $608.75. The stock had a trading volume of 250,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,750. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $636.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.27.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.