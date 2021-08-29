Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.9% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.34. 1,310,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $422.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $460.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $199.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

