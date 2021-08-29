Allred Capital Management LLC Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Genuine Parts by 413.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 66,992 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 8.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Genuine Parts by 14.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 57,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $11,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.66. 409,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

