Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of AESE opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.11. Allied Esports Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 43,998 shares during the period. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

