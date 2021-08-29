AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.73

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.73 and last traded at $51.73, with a volume of 5748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AB. Citigroup upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 125.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 27.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 40.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,557 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

