Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 41.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,628,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 65.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after acquiring an additional 431,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 22,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,351,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion and a PE ratio of 127.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

