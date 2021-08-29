Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,728 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of ICL Group worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICL Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ICL Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in ICL Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,776,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

NYSE ICL opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.98.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.