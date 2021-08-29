Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 42,000 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 105.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $23.35 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.73.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

