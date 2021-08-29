Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Tenable worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 142.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after buying an additional 1,460,100 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 53.6% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after buying an additional 1,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 53.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after buying an additional 840,197 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 170.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 853,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after buying an additional 537,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $58,062.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,152.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,574 shares of company stock worth $6,877,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

