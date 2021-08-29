Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 739,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MainStreet Bancshares news, President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 1,400 shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $31,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.46. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $177.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.36. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

