Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.06.

Several analysts recently commented on ADS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.39. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

