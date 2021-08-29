Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will report $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany posted earnings of $3.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 199.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full year earnings of $54.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $74.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alleghany.

Y has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.6% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Alleghany by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.7% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y traded up $15.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $685.02. 65,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,503. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $671.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $486.49 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

