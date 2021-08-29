Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will report $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany posted earnings of $3.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 199.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full year earnings of $54.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $74.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alleghany.
Y has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of Y traded up $15.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $685.02. 65,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,503. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $671.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $486.49 and a 12-month high of $737.89.
Alleghany Company Profile
Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.
See Also: Holder of Record
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alleghany (Y)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.