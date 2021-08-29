Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $40.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.43.

ALEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ ALEC traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.21. 678,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,982. Alector has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. Research analysts predict that Alector will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,210.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $1,557,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,384 shares of company stock worth $9,352,435. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Alector during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alector by 100.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Alector by 116,307.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alector by 182.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,185 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Alector by 150.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 77,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

