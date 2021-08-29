AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) vs. Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Financial Analysis

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76% Titan Medical N/A -88.65% -25.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Titan Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -3.78 Titan Medical $20.00 million 8.60 -$24.18 million ($0.02) -77.50

AIT Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIT Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AIT Therapeutics and Titan Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Titan Medical has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.06%. Given Titan Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Summary

Titan Medical beats AIT Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

