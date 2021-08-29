Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Gap Down to $27.40

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.40, but opened at $26.53. Air Transport Services Group shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 10,219 shares changing hands.

ATSG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

