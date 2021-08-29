AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 455,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $309,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Tesla by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 370,858 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $251,192,000 after acquiring an additional 127,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $10.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $711.92. 13,833,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,007,631. The business’s 50 day moving average is $677.43. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $704.81 billion, a PE ratio of 370.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.