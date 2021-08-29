Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Insider Sells $78,600.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,984 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 156,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,253,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 30.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,898,000 after buying an additional 308,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

