Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AGPYY opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. Agile Group has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $77.55.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGPYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

