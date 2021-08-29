Aeon Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $12.47 million and $12,595.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.00615274 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

