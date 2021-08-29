Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

AEB opened at $25.23 on Friday. Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72.

