AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Director Daniel R. Tishman Sells 29,792 Shares

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACM opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78. AECOM has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in AECOM by 100.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

