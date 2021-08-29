Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,878 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 680,424 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 613.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 253,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,181 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 748.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,739 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

