Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $196,000 in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $3,230,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,574 shares of company stock worth $6,877,368. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -171.96 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.