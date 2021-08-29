Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $261,000 Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

FCPT stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

