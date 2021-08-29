Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 19.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 18.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

INFO opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $120.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

