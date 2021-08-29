Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 442 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 32.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.56.

NYSE:EGP opened at $175.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $178.65. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.83.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

