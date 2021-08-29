Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,798 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AI. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in C3.ai by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $1,560,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,755,410 shares of company stock valued at $345,305,587 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $50.58 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

