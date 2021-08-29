Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,738 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB opened at $236.65 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.45.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,426,617. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

