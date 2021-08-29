Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 43.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Teradyne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.24.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

