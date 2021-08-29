Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 24,985 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of United States Oil Fund worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 72.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

