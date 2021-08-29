Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 40,821 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,006 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 940.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,160 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,299 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,560,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOD opened at $17.23 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

