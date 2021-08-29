Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 16,396 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Overstock.com worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,565 shares of company stock valued at $550,218. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OSTK stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 4.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.14.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

