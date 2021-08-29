Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Up 141.2% in August

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ATEYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Advantest alerts:

OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.15. Advantest has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $100.79.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.