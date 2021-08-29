Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,952,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 98,375 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $183,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,030,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,878,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.