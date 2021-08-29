ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the July 29th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

OTCMKTS ADVOF opened at $15.40 on Friday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $769.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.59.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $179.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. On average, analysts expect that ADVA Optical Networking will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.