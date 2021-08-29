Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,203 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $658.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $662.61. The firm has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $615.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

