ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce sales of $18.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.95 million and the lowest is $16.80 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $10.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $73.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $74.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $116.13 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $124.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $434,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

