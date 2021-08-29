Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $261.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

