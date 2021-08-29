Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Purchases 4,500 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas comprises approximately 1.8% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $179,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COG stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

